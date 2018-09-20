Europa League - Group K
Rennes2FK Jablonec1

Rennes 2-1 Jablonec: Hatem Ben Arfa scores on return to football

Hatem Ben Arfa
Hatem Ben Arfa scored with his only shot against Czech side Jablonec

Hatem Ben Arfa scored an injury-time penalty winner in his first game in almost 18 months as Rennes beat Jablonec in Europa League Group K.

Ben Arfa did not play a single game for Paris St-Germain last season and joined Rennes earlier this month.

The second-half substitute calmly sent keeper Vlastimil Hruby the wrong way from the spot to win the game.

Ismaila Sarr's stunning volley had given Rennes the lead but Michal Travnik levelled with a free-kick.

Former Newcastle, Hull and France player Ben Arfa, 31, has now scored three times in his most recent two games. He netted twice in his final PSG appearance, a 4-0 French Cup win over minnows Avranches on 5 April 2017.

Line-ups

Rennes

  • 40Koubek
  • 27Traoré
  • 3Da Silva
  • 4Sitoe
  • 15Bensebaini
  • 21AndréBooked at 83mins
  • 26GelinSubstituted forBen Arfaat 65'minutes
  • 8Grenier
  • 7SarrSubstituted forBourigeaudat 75'minutes
  • 9Siebatcheu
  • 22Del CastilloSubstituted forNiangat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Zeffane
  • 11Niang
  • 12Lea Siliki
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 16Diallo
  • 18Ben Arfa
  • 28Poha

FK Jablonec

  • 30Hruby
  • 26HolesBooked at 90mins
  • 2Hovorka
  • 13Lischka
  • 5Hanousek
  • 3Hübschman
  • 8MasopustSubstituted forKubistaat 77'minutes
  • 10Travnik
  • 7PovazanecBooked at 70mins
  • 25JovovicBooked at 68minsSubstituted forBreckaat 88'minutes
  • 15DolezalSubstituted forChramostaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hanus
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 18Acosta
  • 19Chramosta
  • 22Jankovic
  • 23Brecka
  • 27Kubista
Referee:
Ola Hobber Nilsen

Match Stats

Home TeamRennesAway TeamFK Jablonec
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Rennes 2, FK Jablonec 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rennes 2, FK Jablonec 1.

Foul by M'Baye Niang (Rennes).

Tomás Holes (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Rennes 2, FK Jablonec 1. Hatem Ben Arfa (Rennes) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Tomás Holes (FK Jablonec) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Rennes. Jordan Siebatcheu draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Tomás Holes (FK Jablonec) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by David Hovorka.

Attempt blocked. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Jablonec. Tomas Brecka replaces Vladimir Jovovic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) because of an injury.

Offside, FK Jablonec. Michal Travnik tries a through ball, but Jan Chramosta is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Matej Hanousek (FK Jablonec) because of an injury.

Booking

Benjamin André (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Benjamin André (Rennes).

Matej Hanousek (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by David Lischka.

Attempt blocked. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jan Chramosta (FK Jablonec) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jakub Povazanec with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Jablonec. Vojtech Kubista replaces Lukas Masopust.

Substitution

Substitution, Rennes. Benjamin Bourigeaud replaces Ismaila Sarr.

Attempt missed. Benjamin André (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Vlastimil Hruby.

Attempt saved. Benjamin André (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by M'Baye Niang.

Attempt missed. Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Jakub Povazanec (FK Jablonec) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Benjamin André (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jakub Povazanec (FK Jablonec).

Offside, Rennes. Clément Grenier tries a through ball, but Damien Da Silva is caught offside.

Booking

Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec).

Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.

Attempt blocked. Benjamin André (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Rennes. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Jeremy Gelin.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11003213
2Zürich11001013
3Ludogorets100123-10
4AEK Larnaca100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11003213
2Celtic11001013
3RB Leipzig100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague11001013
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3FC Copenhagen10101101
4Bordeaux100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11004133
2Spartak Trnava11001013
3Anderlecht100101-10
4Fenerbahçe100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11004223
2Sporting11002023
3Vorskla Poltava100124-20
4FK Qarabag100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan11001013
2Olympiakos10100001
3Real Betis10100001
4F91 Dudelange100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rapid Vienna11002023
2Rangers10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Spartak Moscow100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt11002113
2Lazio11002113
3Apollon Limassol100112-10
4Marseille100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas11003123
2KRC Genk11002023
3Sarpsborg 08100113-20
4Malmö FF100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11005143
2FK Krasnodar11001013
3Akhisarspor100101-10
4Standard Liege100115-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes11002113
2FC Astana10102201
3Dynamo Kiev10102201
4FK Jablonec100112-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11002023
2Chelsea11001013
3PAOK Salonika100101-10
4MOL Vidi100102-20
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you