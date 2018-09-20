Rennes 2-1 Jablonec: Hatem Ben Arfa scores on return to football

From the section

Hatem Ben Arfa scored with his only shot against Czech side Jablonec

Hatem Ben Arfa scored an injury-time penalty winner in his first game in almost 18 months as Rennes beat Jablonec in Europa League Group K.

Ben Arfa did not play a single game for Paris St-Germain last season and joined Rennes earlier this month.

The second-half substitute calmly sent keeper Vlastimil Hruby the wrong way from the spot to win the game.

Ismaila Sarr's stunning volley had given Rennes the lead but Michal Travnik levelled with a free-kick.

Former Newcastle, Hull and France player Ben Arfa, 31, has now scored three times in his most recent two games. He netted twice in his final PSG appearance, a 4-0 French Cup win over minnows Avranches on 5 April 2017.