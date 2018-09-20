Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sevilla v Standard Liege
-
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 6Martins Carriço
- 4Kjaer
- 3Gómez
- 16Navas
- 10Banega
- 5AmadouBooked at 1minsSubstituted forMesaat 15'minutes
- 23Arana Lopes
- 22Vázquez
- 21Promes
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 7Mesa
- 8Nolito
- 11Vidal
- 12André Silva
- 13Soriano
- 17Sarabia
- 24Gnagnon
Standard Liege
- 13Ochoa
- 3Vanheusden
- 26Luyindama
- 34Laifis
- 29Cavanda
- 18Marin
- 19DjenepoBooked at 3mins
- 8Cimirot
- 21Fai
- 10Carcela-González
- 7Braga de Sá
Substitutes
- 1Gillet
- 5Henry Agbo
- 6Kosanovic
- 9Emond
- 15Pocognoli
- 22Lestienne
- 31Balikwisha
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Christian Luyindama (Standard Liège).
Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Éver Banega.
Offside, Standard Liège. Luis Pedro Cavanda tries a through ball, but Mehdi Carcela-González is caught offside.
Guilherme Arana (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Pedro Cavanda (Standard Liège).
Attempt saved. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Kostas Laifis.
Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Collins Fai (Standard Liège).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Roque Mesa replaces Ibrahim Amadou because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 1, Standard Liège 0. Éver Banega (Sevilla) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Standard Liège).
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Christian Luyindama.
Attempt missed. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liège) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liège).
Attempt saved. Mehdi Carcela-González (Standard Liège) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla).
Mehdi Carcela-González (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.