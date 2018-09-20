Europa League - Group J
Sevilla1Standard Liege0

Sevilla v Standard Liege

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 6Martins Carriço
  • 4Kjaer
  • 3Gómez
  • 16Navas
  • 10Banega
  • 5AmadouBooked at 1minsSubstituted forMesaat 15'minutes
  • 23Arana Lopes
  • 22Vázquez
  • 21Promes
  • 9Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 7Mesa
  • 8Nolito
  • 11Vidal
  • 12André Silva
  • 13Soriano
  • 17Sarabia
  • 24Gnagnon

Standard Liege

  • 13Ochoa
  • 3Vanheusden
  • 26Luyindama
  • 34Laifis
  • 29Cavanda
  • 18Marin
  • 19DjenepoBooked at 3mins
  • 8Cimirot
  • 21Fai
  • 10Carcela-González
  • 7Braga de Sá

Substitutes

  • 1Gillet
  • 5Henry Agbo
  • 6Kosanovic
  • 9Emond
  • 15Pocognoli
  • 22Lestienne
  • 31Balikwisha
Referee:
Gediminas Mazeika

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamStandard Liege
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Christian Luyindama (Standard Liège).

Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Éver Banega.

Offside, Standard Liège. Luis Pedro Cavanda tries a through ball, but Mehdi Carcela-González is caught offside.

Guilherme Arana (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luis Pedro Cavanda (Standard Liège).

Attempt saved. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Éver Banega.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Kostas Laifis.

Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Éver Banega.

Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Collins Fai (Standard Liège).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Roque Mesa replaces Ibrahim Amadou because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 1, Standard Liège 0. Éver Banega (Sevilla) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Standard Liège).

Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Christian Luyindama.

Attempt missed. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Booking

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liège) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liège).

Attempt saved. Mehdi Carcela-González (Standard Liège) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla).

Mehdi Carcela-González (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Larnaca00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Zürich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Rosenborg00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bordeaux00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Slavia Prague00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Anderlecht00000000
4Spartak Trnava00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Vorskla Poltava00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1F91 Dudelange00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Real Betis00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11001013
2Rapid Vienna10100001
3Spartak Moscow10100001
4Rangers100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11001013
2Marseille11001013
3Apollon Limassol100101-10
4Frankfurt100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas10100001
2KRC Genk10100001
3Malmö FF10100001
4Sarpsborg 0810100001

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar11001013
2Sevilla11001013
3Akhisarspor100101-10
4Standard Liege100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana10101101
2Dynamo Kiev10101101
3FK Jablonec10100001
4Rennes10100001

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11001013
2Chelsea11001013
3MOL Vidi100101-10
4PAOK Salonika100101-10
View full Europa League tables

