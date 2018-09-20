Attempt saved. Adrien Regattin (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josué.
Akhisarspor v FK Krasnodar
Line-ups
Akhisarspor
- 99Ozturk
- 2Vrsajevic
- 88Osmanpasa
- 22Yumlu
- 89Keles
- 77Borges Júnior
- 20Sissoko
- 34Regattin
- 27Soares Pesqueira
- 10Vural
- 9SeleznyovBooked at 11mins
Substitutes
- 1Lukac
- 5Kisa
- 6Ceviker
- 8Ataseven
- 11Ayik
- 24Nounkeu
- 28Manu
FK Krasnodar
- 1Kritsyuk
- 89Stotskiy
- 4Martynovich
- 5Spajic
- 6Ramírez
- 8Gazinskiy
- 77Kaboré
- 17Mamaev
- 7Maciel Sousa Campos
- 9da Silva Ferreira
- 16Claesson
Substitutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 20Cueva
- 33Pereyra
- 49Shishkin
- 66Adamov
- 88Sinitsyn
- 98Petrov
- Referee:
- Ville Nevalainen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guray Vural (Akhisarspor).
Goal!
Goal! Akhisarspor 0, FK Krasnodar 1. Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charles Kaboré.
Attempt saved. Josué (Akhisarspor) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Evgen Seleznyov.
Attempt missed. Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Uros Spajic.
Offside, FK Krasnodar. Yuri Gazinskiy tries a through ball, but Ari is caught offside.
Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adrien Regattin with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Avdija Vrsajevic (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josué.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Evgen Seleznyov.
Ari (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Caner Osmanpasa (Akhisarspor).
Attempt missed. Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Abdoul Sissoko.
Attempt saved. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dmitriy Stotskiy.
Booking
Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleksandr Martynovich (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor).
Attempt missed. Ari (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.
Offside, Akhisarspor. Caner Osmanpasa tries a through ball, but Evgen Seleznyov is caught offside.
Foul by Uros Spajic (FK Krasnodar).
Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kadir Keles (Akhisarspor) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar).
Guray Vural (Akhisarspor) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Pavel Mamaev (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Avdija Vrsajevic.
Attempt missed. Serginho (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.