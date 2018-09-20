Livingston realise they are 'good enough' for Premiership, says Gary Holt

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Livingston 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Livingston's players "have realised they are good enough" to play in the Premiership, says manager Gary Holt.

The side promoted last season sit third in the table, level on points with champions Celtic.

Holt suggested his players are "not in awe" of the division and are "not surprised by the standard they are at".

He added: "They have got the results that they have merited. They have earned the right. They have got that hunger, the belief and that desire."

Livingston won promotion after defeating Dundee United and Partick Thistle in the play-offs after finishing runners-up in the Championship.

Holt takes his side to Tynecastle on Saturday to face unbeaten leaders Hearts and suggests it will be their toughest test yet despite having started the season away to reigning champions Celtic.

"We have a bit of confidence in the results we have had, so it's another test for the lads and they can embrace it, enjoy it and test themselves against the best team in the league at this moment," he said.

"The hunger for our lads is that not many of them have played at this level for a long time or for a long spell.

"If we can amass enough points then suddenly we are dreaming up the way rather than what's behind us."