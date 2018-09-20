Monique Fischer: Yeovil Town Ladies midfielder breaks collarbone

Monique Fischer will miss at least six weeks through injury

Yeovil Town Ladies midfielder Monique Fischer will miss at least six weeks of football with a broken collarbone.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury during the Lady Glovers' 7-0 loss at home to Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Wednesday.

She made her professional debut against Tottenham on Sunday but had to leave Wednesday's WSL game after 72 minutes.

Yeovil "will be working closely with her to get her back playing as soon as possible," the top-flight club said.