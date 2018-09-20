St Mirren: Oran Kearney says Gus MacPherson 'worth weight in gold'

Oran Kearney admits he is more used to ploughing a lone furrow

New technical director Gus MacPherson will be "worth his weight in gold" to St Mirren when it comes to areas likes recruitment, says manager Oran Kearney.

A former manager of the Paisley club, MacPherson was appointed this week after Kearney arrived from Coleraine.

MacPherson, who was in charge of St Mirren for six and a half years, had been head coach of Queen's Park.

"He got straight out on the training pitch this morning to get in among it," Kearney said.

"I think Gus will be worth his weight in gold - not just from a coaching and ears-and-eyes point of view but also to other facets like player recruitment. The insight and experience it will bring will be brilliant."

Kearney takes charge of his second game against Hamilton Academical on Saturday, having started his reign with a goalless draw against Celtic.

Having been part-time at Northern Irish side Coleraine - while working as a teacher - he admits delegating tasks takes getting used to.

"You nearly did everything yourself," the 40-year-old said. "And all of a sudden I have a guy to do the GPS and a guy to do the analysis, so it is a bit weird taking a step back from those things."

Defender Anton Ferdinand was the first signing of Kearney's tenure and former Wales international winger David Cotterill has been on trial with St Mirren this week.

However, the manager says the chances of signing the 30-year-old former Birmingham City winger who has left Indian Super League club ATK, are "looking more negative than positive".

"We are sitting with a huge squad of about 28 and it's probably going to take him two or three weeks to get up to speed, so you are trying to weigh that up in relation to the value," he said.