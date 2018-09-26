Spurs' new stadium 'will be greatest ever built' says chief engineer

The new dividing pitch is currently being installed at the stadium

Tottenham's new stadium will be "the greatest that's ever been built", says one of the chief engineers working on the delayed project.

The delayed new 62,000-seat arena was due to open on 15 September.

It means Spurs play Watford in Milton Keynes on Wednesday because their usual temporary home - Wembley Stadium - is not ready after last weekend's Anthony Joshua fight.

"We've tried to do something in double time," engineer Nick Cooper said.

"If you look at any other project of this nature you wouldn't have achieved as much as we've achieved with the stadium.

"Be patient with us, we understand the frustrations."

Contractor Mace has claimed faulty wiring is behind the delay, while Spurs have not given a new completion date. Manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is "confident" it will be ready this year.

"It's been radio silence from the club," says Pete Haine, secretary of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust in reference to the lack of an official date for the first game.

"I can understand their point of view. I can understand the fact they don't want to commit to another date and then fail to meet it.

"As fans we'd like to know, we'd like some certainty. If it's going to be next year then fine. Tell us. We can plan for that."

The situation has been compounded for season ticket holders due to incompatible ticketing systems between the new stadium and Wembley - requiring fans to claim a refund from the club for games that have moved and then having to buy a new ticket for the game at Wembley.

Last month the Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said that he hoped to announce an opening date as soon as possible.

"We are all focused on ensuring contractors deliver our new stadium in the shortest possible period of time and opening our stadium at the earliest opportunity," Levy said.

"We are now being regularly updated on progress and as soon as we have confidence in our project managers' and contractors' ability to deliver against the revised schedule of works, we shall be able to issue dates for test events and the official opening game."

Cooper said the pitch will be laid next week, indicating that the stadium could be nearly ready.

Built in virtually every corner of the UK - how Tottenham's ground is coming together