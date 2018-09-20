Belgium and France top Fifa world rankings to be first ever joint-leaders

France beat Belgium in the World Cup semi-finals

Belgium have moved to the top of the Fifa world rankings alongside World Cup winners France - the first time two teams have shared the top spot.

Roberto Martinez's side, who finished third in Russia, have moved up one place to top the ranking for the first time since 2015.

World Cup semi-finalists England stay in sixth place.

Wales are in 19th, Northern Ireland drop a place to 28th and Scotland are up one to 39th.

Republic of Ireland are down once place to 30th.

The only other change in the top 10 sees Denmark drop below Spain into 10th place.

Germany, who fell from first to 15th place in August after their group stage exit from the World Cup, have moved up to 12th.

The rankings were introduced in December 1992.

Belgium beat Iceland in the Nations League and Scotland in a friendly earlier this month, while France beat the Netherlands, but drew 0-0 with Germany in the Nations League.