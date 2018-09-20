Pierre Francois Aubameyang and Daniel Cousin take over Gabon

Gabon's new joint-coach Daniel Cousin played in England, Scotland, France and Greece

Former internationals Pierre Francois Aubameyang and Daniel Cousin have been unveiled as the new coaches of Gabon, by the country's football federation (Fegafoot).

They are both expected to fill the role made vacant following the departure of Spanish coach Jose Antonio Camacho at the end of his contract.

Aubameyang, father of Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick, and Cousin will have equal roles in the new set-up with a target of reaching the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

"Given the urgency and the current situation, it was decided to constitute, around the Panthers of Gabon, group of coaches with a very good knowledge of Gabonese football and its environment," Fegafoot announced.

"Therefore, we have as national coaches, Pierre François Aubameyang and Daniel Cousin, while Françols Amegasse will act as General Manager.

"These three former captains of the national football team deserve, with their strong knowledge on the field and experience of top level competitions, to transmit their experience and tactical abilities to the team."

The first competitive games for the duo are in mid-October, with back-to-back 2019 qualifiers against South Sudan.

Aubameyang, 53, captained Gabon when the country made its Nations Cup debut in 1994 and played over 200 matches in the French league.

Cousin, 41, formerly of Hull City and Glasgow Rangers played in France and Greece, scored 13 goals in 53 appearances for his country and represented them at the 2000, 2010 and 2012 Nations Cups.

As joint-hosts Gabon reached the quarter-finals of the 2012 Nations Cup, but failed to get past the group stage of the tournament on home soil in 2017.