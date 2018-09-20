Kenya rise as Ghana drop on September's Fifa rankings

Kenya are ranked 25 in Africa in the latest Fifa World Rankings

Kenya were the biggest movers in terms of points on September's Fifa World Rankings as the earned 22 points.

Those points. mainly thanks to their 1-0 win over Ghana in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, see them move up five places to 107th globally.

Defeat for the Black Stars means they are the biggest fallers down six spots to 51st overall.

Tunisia are up one place to 23 in the world to make them the outright top-ranked African nation.

The Carthage Eagles move comes on the back of their 2-0 victory in Swaziland in a Nations Cup tie.

Senegal, who were joint top in August, drop to 25th in the world and 2nd in Africa after they were held to a 2-2 draw in Madagascar in Nations Cup qualifier,

Belgium also gained a place on the rankings to become the joint number one globally alongside World Cup winners France.

Africa's Top 10 on August's Fifa rankings (global position in brackets):