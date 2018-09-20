Rangers reaching Europa League knockout stage 'would be fantastic achievement' - Kenny Miller

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty will be hoping to score his first goal in a European group-stage match

Europa League Group G: Villarreal v Rangers Venue: El Madrigal, Villarreal Date: Thursday 20 September Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW, DAB and online

Reaching the Europa League knockout stage would be a "fantastic achievement" for Rangers, believes their former striker Kenny Miller.

The Glasgow club are in the group stage of a European competition for the first time in eight years.

Manager Steven Gerrard says they have "a quiet confidence" they can progress before Thursday's opener at Villarreal.

"It is a very tough group, but they will want to go as far as they possibly can," Miller told BBC Scotland.

"For a club the size of Rangers, that is always the goal. You want to set out to win things, but there is an element of realism there.

"If they can get out of the group it would be a fantastic achievement.

"Rapid Vienna - as we have seen the last few years against Scottish opposition - are a good team. Spartak Moscow is always a tough place to go and Villarreal, as much as they haven't started this season well, got their first win at the weekend and are always a good footballing team."

'Ibrox will be absolutely rocking'

Miller, whose third spell at Rangers ended this summer, believes fans and players will be "craving" the prospect of big European nights returning to Ibrox.

"Come the three home games, I am sure it will be absolutely rocking," said the Dundee striker, who lost his appeal against a red card he received for his new club at Ibrox last Saturday.

"The fans have craved success over the last six or seven years; they have been starved of it, and they have also been starved of these big European nights.

"A club like Rangers should be on the European level. Whether it is Champions League or Europa League - and obviously Champions League will be the ultimate goal in the coming years - the fans will be looking forward to getting the group games back at Ibrox.

"The players will be craving it too. Home crowds on these European nights - there is nothing like it."

'They may well nick second spot'

Thursday's opponents Villarreal, who finished fifth in last season's La Liga, have reached the Europa League semi-finals on three occasions and progressed to the knockout stage in each of the past five seasons.

But former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae believes it is "not beyond" Gerrard's side to launch their campaign with victory on Thursday.

"I think they will go in quite cagey and be very solid," Rae, part of the Rangers side which went out on away goals against Villarreal in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2005-06, told BBC Scotland.

"One of the key things Steven Gerrard identified when he came in was they had to be solid at the back and the additions of [Connor] Goldson, [Nikola] Katic and [Allan] McGregor has been instrumental to the good work they have done so far.

"They will have to be compact, but they have plenty of players who can go from middle to front and counter-attack in style, with the likes of [Daniel] Candeias and [Ryan] Kent.

"It is a massive game but I don't think it is beyond them, particularly with the way Villarreal have started. It is important they get a really positive result going into the rest of the campaign.

"The fact they have got to the group stage is admirable, considering they got knocked out in the first qualifying round last season, and had eight games to get to where they are now.

"Spartak Moscow are extremely difficult opposition, Villarreal are no mugs and Rapid Vienna is also a difficult place to go. But I feel it is a group where they may well nick second spot."