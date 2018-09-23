Who is the best Italian to manage in the Premier League?

Roberto Mancini, Maurizio Sarri and Claudio Ranieri
Maurizio Sarri (centre) is hoping to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Roberto Mancini (left) and Claudio Ranieri (right) by winning the Premier League

Maurizio Sarri has made a superb start to his Chelsea career, winning his first five Premier League games.

Born in Naples, the 59-year-old is following in an illustrious line of Italian managers to grace the English top flight.

There have been 12 in total and they have won 13 major trophies between them, including four Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and a Champions League.

But who do you think has been the best?

You can cast your vote below...

