Ross McCormack: Aston Villa striker joins Central Coast Mariners on loan

Ross McCormack scored 14 goals in 17 league appearances for Melbourne City last season

Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack has joined Central Coast Mariners on a season-long loan deal.

The move could see the former Scotland international become team-mates with Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt.

Bolt, 31, played in a pre-season friendly last month and is understood to still be on trial at the Mariners.

McCormack, 32, cost Villa £12m when they signed him from Fulham in August 2016 but scored just three goals in 20 league appearances.

He has not featured for them since August 2017 and spent time on loan at A League side Melbourne City last season.

Villans team-mate Ritchie de Laet was loaned to Melbourne earlier this month.

Media playback is not supported on this device Usain Bolt makes his football debut in Australia

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.