Falkirk at risk if they had not scrapped youth academy, says chair Margaret Lang

Morton are seeking compensation after Falkirk appointed Ray McKinnon as manager

Falkirk would have run out of money in April had they not withdrawn support for the Forth Valley Youth Academy in December, chair Margaret Lang has said.

The claim came as she also rejected Greenock Morton's suggestion that the Bairns acted inappropriately in appointed Ray McKinnon as manager.

"Financial projections showed that, without substantial cost savings, the club would have run out of money by April 2018," Lang stated.

"We could not allow that to happen."

In her wide-ranging statement on Falkirk's website, Lang pointed out that the cost of developing young players would have increased from £340,000 to £468,000 in year three of the Scottish FA's new Project Brave system.

"This was unsustainable for a club of our size and in danger of putting the future of the club itself at risk," she said.

"We would need to be sure of bringing in over £400,000 per annum in transfer income to sustain it and that was a gamble we were unwilling to take.

"Had Hull not bought Stephen Kingsley in summer 2017, the decision regarding cost cutting and withdrawing from the academy would have had to be taken earlier."

Although Falkirk enjoyed a surplus of £600,000 on player sales and fees since 2011, 78% of the £3m came from came from just two clubs - Swansea City and Huddersfield Town - and 41% of it from Kingsley.

Lang said that being unable to afford the indoor training facility required to become an elite club under Project Brave made the academy less viable.

Scrapping it had saved the club, who made a £303,000 loss last year, £500,000 in eight months and allowed a break-even budget "for the first time in a number of years".

Falkirk parted with manager Paul Hartley after they lost the first three league games of this season and Lang revealed that £60,000 had been paid to compensate the outgoing management team.

Hartley had lifted Falkirk off the bottom of the table and achieved a 50% win ratio bettered only by champions St Mirren after taking over in December.

However, the board decided to act because "the momentum was not sustained into the new season" despite significant player investment.

Championship rivals Morton are seeking compensation after McKinnon was appointed his successor.

"We sought permission from Morton to speak to their manager," Lang said. "During these discussions, Ray made clear his desire to join Falkirk and, after discussions with a number of candidates, he was the outstanding choice.

"We followed appropriate procedures at all times."

Meanwhile, Lang revealed that Falkirk are considering the appointment of a director of football.