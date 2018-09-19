Bale scores as Real Madrid beat Roma
-
- From the section Champions League
Real Madrid got their Champions League defence off to a winning start thanks to a comfortable victory over Roma.
The Spanish side, looking to win the tournament for the fourth year in a row, dominated but were frustrated until Isco curled home from 25 yards out at the end of the first half.
Gareth Bale added a second when he ran onto Luka Modric's excellent through-ball and slotted home.
And Mariano Diaz curled home late on from 20 yards for a deserved third.