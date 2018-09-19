Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Valencia v Juventus
Line-ups
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 5Gabriel
- 4Murillo
- 14Gayá
- 8Soler
- 10Parejo
- 18Wass
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 19Rodrigo
- 23Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 9Gameiro
- 11Cheryshev
- 12Diakhaby
- 20Torres
- 21Piccini
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 6KhediraSubstituted forCanat 23'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 33Bernardeschi
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Dismissal
Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).
Offside, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi tries a through ball, but Giorgio Chiellini is caught offside.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Sami Khedira because of an injury.
Hand ball by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jeison Murillo (Valencia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Gayá (Valencia).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Carlos Soler.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gabriel (Valencia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Wass following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.