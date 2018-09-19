Champions League - Group H
Valencia0Juventus0

Valencia v Juventus

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 3Nunes Vezo
  • 5Gabriel
  • 4Murillo
  • 14Gayá
  • 8Soler
  • 10Parejo
  • 18Wass
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 23Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 9Gameiro
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 20Torres
  • 21Piccini
  • 22Mina Lorenzo

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forCanat 23'minutes
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 10Dybala
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 22Perin
  • 23Can
  • 24Rugani
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Dismissal

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).

Offside, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi tries a through ball, but Giorgio Chiellini is caught offside.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Sami Khedira because of an injury.

Hand ball by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jeison Murillo (Valencia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by José Gayá (Valencia).

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Carlos Soler.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gabriel (Valencia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Wass following a corner.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Bayern Munich11001013
3Benfica100101-10
4AEK Athens100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11001013
2Hoffenheim10102201
3Shakhtar Donetsk10102201
4Man City100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen11001013
2Real Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4CSKA Moscow100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus10100001
2Man Utd10100001
3Valencia10100001
4Young Boys10100001
