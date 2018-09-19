Champions League - Group G
Viktoria Plzen1CSKA Moscow0

Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow

Line-ups

Viktoria Plzen

  • 1Kozácik
  • 14Reznik
  • 44Pernica
  • 4Hubnik
  • 8Limbersky
  • 10Kopic
  • 7Horava
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 19Kovarik
  • 26Kolár
  • 15Krmencik

Substitutes

  • 2Hejda
  • 9Zeman
  • 16Hruska
  • 24Havel
  • 25Cermák
  • 37Reznicek
  • 90Ekpai

CSKA Moscow

  • 35Akinfeev
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 3Chernov
  • 14Nababkin
  • 15EfremovBooked at 4mins
  • 8Vlasic
  • 29Bijol
  • 98Oblyakov
  • 10Dzagoev
  • 9Chalov

Substitutes

  • 17Sigurdsson
  • 19Nishimura
  • 22Kyrnats
  • 42Schennikov
  • 72Gordyushenko
  • 75Zhamaletdinov
  • 77Akhmetov
Referee:
Benoit Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamViktoria PlzenAway TeamCSKA Moscow
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen).

Foul by Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow).

Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Viktoria Plzen 1, CSKA Moscow 0. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Foul by Nikita Chernov (CSKA Moscow).

Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Kirill Nababkin (CSKA Moscow).

Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kirill Nababkin (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Kirill Nababkin.

Foul by Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow).

Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Nikola Vlasic.

Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen).

Foul by Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow).

Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen).

Attempt blocked. Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev.

Attempt saved. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ludek Pernica.

Attempt blocked. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Horava.

Attempt blocked. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.

Nikita Chernov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen).

Booking

Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow).

Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Kolár (Viktoria Plzen).

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Tomas Horava.

Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen).

Attempt missed. Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

Foul by Daniel Kolár (Viktoria Plzen).

Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Bayern Munich11001013
3Benfica100101-10
4AEK Athens100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11001013
2Hoffenheim10102201
3Shakhtar Donetsk10102201
4Man City100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen11001013
2Real Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4CSKA Moscow100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus10100001
2Man Utd10100001
3Valencia10100001
4Young Boys10100001
View full Champions League tables

