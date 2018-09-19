Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow
Line-ups
Viktoria Plzen
- 1Kozácik
- 14Reznik
- 44Pernica
- 4Hubnik
- 8Limbersky
- 10Kopic
- 7Horava
- 17Hrosovsky
- 19Kovarik
- 26Kolár
- 15Krmencik
Substitutes
- 2Hejda
- 9Zeman
- 16Hruska
- 24Havel
- 25Cermák
- 37Reznicek
- 90Ekpai
CSKA Moscow
- 35Akinfeev
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 3Chernov
- 14Nababkin
- 15EfremovBooked at 4mins
- 8Vlasic
- 29Bijol
- 98Oblyakov
- 10Dzagoev
- 9Chalov
Substitutes
- 17Sigurdsson
- 19Nishimura
- 22Kyrnats
- 42Schennikov
- 72Gordyushenko
- 75Zhamaletdinov
- 77Akhmetov
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen).
Foul by Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow).
Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Viktoria Plzen 1, CSKA Moscow 0. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Nikita Chernov (CSKA Moscow).
Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Kirill Nababkin (CSKA Moscow).
Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kirill Nababkin (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Kirill Nababkin.
Foul by Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow).
Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Nikola Vlasic.
Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Radim Reznik (Viktoria Plzen).
Foul by Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow).
Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen).
Attempt blocked. Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Dzagoev.
Attempt saved. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ludek Pernica.
Attempt blocked. Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Horava.
Attempt blocked. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.
Nikita Chernov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michal Krmencik (Viktoria Plzen).
Booking
Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dmitri Efremov (CSKA Moscow).
Jan Kopic (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Kolár (Viktoria Plzen).
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Tomas Horava.
Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen).
Attempt missed. Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Foul by Daniel Kolár (Viktoria Plzen).
Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.