Champions League - Group E
Benfica0Bayern Munich1

Benfica v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 33Nivaldo Vieira
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 5FejsaBooked at 22mins
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 18Salvio
  • 14Seferovic
  • 11Cervi

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 2Conti
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 16Semedo
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 30Castillo

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32KimmichBooked at 18mins
  • 17Boateng
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 10Robben
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 4Süle
  • 18Goretzka
  • 22Gnabry
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 28Will
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

Attempt missed. Jardel (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

Attempt saved. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pizzi.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).

Attempt missed. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Arjen Robben.

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Booking

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arjen Robben.

Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).

Goal!

Goal! Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Alaba.

Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rúben Dias.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jardel.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Bayern Munich11001013
3Benfica100101-10
4AEK Athens100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11001013
2Hoffenheim10102201
3Shakhtar Donetsk10102201
4Man City100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen11001013
2Real Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4CSKA Moscow100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus10100001
2Man Utd10100001
3Valencia10100001
4Young Boys10100001
View full Champions League tables

