Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Benfica v Bayern Munich
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 6Rúben Dias
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 3Grimaldo
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 5FejsaBooked at 22mins
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 18Salvio
- 14Seferovic
- 11Cervi
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 2Conti
- 8Appelt Pires
- 16Semedo
- 17Zivkovic
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 30Castillo
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32KimmichBooked at 18mins
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 35Renato Sanches
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Rodríguez
- 10Robben
- 9Lewandowski
- 7Ribéry
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 4Süle
- 18Goretzka
- 22Gnabry
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 28Will
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Jardel (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pizzi.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).
Attempt missed. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Booking
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jardel.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.