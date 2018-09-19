Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 2, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2.
Shakhtar Donetsk v 1899 Hoffenheim
Line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 2Butko
- 5Khotcholava
- 44RakitskiyBooked at 77mins
- 31dos Santos
- 6Stepanenko
- 21LourencoBooked at 52minsSubstituted forde Andrade Barberanat 76'minutes
- 11Marlos
- 7Barcellos Freda
- 50BolbatSubstituted forKovalenkoat 57'minutes
- 10Ribeiro Moraes JuniorBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 4Krivtsov
- 27de Andrade Barberan
- 29Totovytsky
- 74Kovalenko
- 94Danchenko
- 99Dos Santos Pedro
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 3Kaderábek
- 6Nordtveit
- 22Vogt
- 38Posch
- 16Schulz
- 13BittencourtSubstituted forDemirbayat 64'minutes
- 11GrillitschBooked at 29mins
- 27KramaricSubstituted forNelsonat 85'minutes
- 34Apolinário de Lira
- 28SzalaiSubstituted forZuberat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Nelson
- 10Demirbay
- 17Zuber
- 24Hoogma
- 25Akpoguma
- 32Grifo
- 36Kobel
- Referee:
- Jakob Kehlet
- Attendance:
- 28,336
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 2, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2.
Attempt blocked. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Zuber.
Attempt missed. Davit Khotcholava (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marlos.
Attempt blocked. Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taras Stepanenko.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Florian Grillitsch.
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Håvard Nordtveit (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Reiss Nelson replaces Andrej Kramaric because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) because of an injury.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Kevin Vogt.
Goal!
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 2, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2. Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marlos following a corner.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.
Attempt missed. Steven Zuber (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
Attempt saved. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaily.
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Maycon replaces Alan Patrick.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Steven Zuber replaces Ádám Szalai.
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Taison tries a through ball, but Ismaily is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) because of an injury.
Davit Khotcholava (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Foul by Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Patrick.
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Kerem Demirbay replaces Leonardo Bittencourt because of an injury.
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Ismaily.
Attempt missed. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Taison.