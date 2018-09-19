Champions League - Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk2Hoffenheim2

Shakhtar Donetsk v 1899 Hoffenheim

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 2Butko
  • 5Khotcholava
  • 44RakitskiyBooked at 77mins
  • 31dos Santos
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 21LourencoBooked at 52minsSubstituted forde Andrade Barberanat 76'minutes
  • 11Marlos
  • 7Barcellos Freda
  • 50BolbatSubstituted forKovalenkoat 57'minutes
  • 10Ribeiro Moraes JuniorBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 29Totovytsky
  • 74Kovalenko
  • 94Danchenko
  • 99Dos Santos Pedro

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 22Vogt
  • 38Posch
  • 16Schulz
  • 13BittencourtSubstituted forDemirbayat 64'minutes
  • 11GrillitschBooked at 29mins
  • 27KramaricSubstituted forNelsonat 85'minutes
  • 34Apolinário de Lira
  • 28SzalaiSubstituted forZuberat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Nelson
  • 10Demirbay
  • 17Zuber
  • 24Hoogma
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 32Grifo
  • 36Kobel
Referee:
Jakob Kehlet
Attendance:
28,336

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamHoffenheim
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home13
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 2, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 2, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2.

Attempt blocked. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Zuber.

Attempt missed. Davit Khotcholava (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marlos.

Attempt blocked. Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taras Stepanenko.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Florian Grillitsch.

Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Håvard Nordtveit (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Substitution

Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Reiss Nelson replaces Andrej Kramaric because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) because of an injury.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Kevin Vogt.

Goal!

Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 2, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2. Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marlos following a corner.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.

Attempt missed. Steven Zuber (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.

Attempt saved. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaily.

Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Kerem Demirbay (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Maycon replaces Alan Patrick.

Substitution

Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Steven Zuber replaces Ádám Szalai.

Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Taison tries a through ball, but Ismaily is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) because of an injury.

Davit Khotcholava (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Foul by Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Nico Schulz (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Patrick.

Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Kevin Vogt (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Kerem Demirbay replaces Leonardo Bittencourt because of an injury.

Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Ismaily.

Attempt missed. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Taison.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Bayern Munich11001013
3Benfica100101-10
4AEK Athens100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11001013
2Hoffenheim10102201
3Shakhtar Donetsk10102201
4Man City100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen11001013
2Real Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4CSKA Moscow100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus10100001
2Man Utd10100001
3Valencia10100001
4Young Boys10100001
