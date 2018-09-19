Champions League - Group E
Ajax3AEK Athens0

Ajax v AEK Athens

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 21de JongBooked at 74mins
  • 17Blind
  • 31TagliaficoBooked at 88mins
  • 15Eiting
  • 20Schöne
  • 22ZiyechBooked at 75mins
  • 7NeresSubstituted forDolbergat 78'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 9HuntelaarSubstituted forvan de Beekat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 5Wöber
  • 6van de Beek
  • 19Labyad
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Lamprou
  • 30de Wit

AEK Athens

  • 1Barkas
  • 15Cosic
  • 4Oikonomou
  • 5Lampropoulos
  • 23Hult
  • 25GalanopoulosSubstituted fordos Santos Saldanhaat 61'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 8Gomes Simoes
  • 2BakakisSubstituted forGianniotasat 70'minutes
  • 17Klonaridis
  • 20MantalosBooked at 74mins
  • 22PonceSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Giakoumakis
  • 11Gianniotas
  • 12Brito
  • 16Tsintotas
  • 19Chygrynskiy
  • 39Morán
  • 95dos Santos Saldanha
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
52,285

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamAEK Athens
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Ajax 3, AEK Athens 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ajax 3, AEK Athens 0.

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 3, AEK Athens 0. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Carel Eiting.

Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).

Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Giannis Gianniotas (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alef (AEK Athens).

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Hand ball by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Marios Oikonomou.

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Georgios Giakoumakis replaces Ezequiel Ponce.

Lasse Schöne (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens).

Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Niklas Hult (AEK Athens).

Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Ajax).

Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces David Neres.

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 2, AEK Athens 0. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vasilios Lampropoulos (AEK Athens).

Booking

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Ajax).

Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Alef (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alef (AEK Athens).

Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carel Eiting.

Substitution

Substitution, AEK Athens. Giannis Gianniotas replaces Michalis Bakakis.

Attempt missed. Ezequiel Ponce (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Petros Mantalos with a cross.

Offside, Ajax. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Donny van de Beek is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Uros Cosic.

Offside, AEK Athens. Marios Oikonomou tries a through ball, but Ezequiel Ponce is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Bayern Munich11001013
3Benfica100101-10
4AEK Athens100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon11001013
2Hoffenheim10102201
3Shakhtar Donetsk10102201
4Man City100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen11001013
2Real Madrid10100001
3Roma10100001
4CSKA Moscow100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus10100001
2Man Utd10100001
3Valencia10100001
4Young Boys10100001
View full Champions League tables

