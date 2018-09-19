Ajax v AEK Athens

Match ends, Ajax 3, AEK Athens 0.
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12Mazraoui
- 21de JongBooked at 74mins
- 17Blind
- 31TagliaficoBooked at 88mins
- 15Eiting
- 20Schöne
- 22ZiyechBooked at 75mins
- 7NeresSubstituted forDolbergat 78'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 9HuntelaarSubstituted forvan de Beekat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 5Wöber
- 6van de Beek
- 19Labyad
- 25Dolberg
- 26Lamprou
- 30de Wit
AEK Athens
- 1Barkas
- 15Cosic
- 4Oikonomou
- 5Lampropoulos
- 23Hult
- 25GalanopoulosSubstituted fordos Santos Saldanhaat 61'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 8Gomes Simoes
- 2BakakisSubstituted forGianniotasat 70'minutes
- 17Klonaridis
- 20MantalosBooked at 74mins
- 22PonceSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Giakoumakis
- 11Gianniotas
- 12Brito
- 16Tsintotas
- 19Chygrynskiy
- 39Morán
- 95dos Santos Saldanha
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 52,285
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home13
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 3, AEK Athens 0.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 3, AEK Athens 0. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Carel Eiting.
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).
Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
Giannis Gianniotas (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alef (AEK Athens).
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Marios Oikonomou.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Georgios Giakoumakis replaces Ezequiel Ponce.
Lasse Schöne (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens).
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Niklas Hult (AEK Athens).
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Ajax).
Andre Simoes (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces David Neres.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 2, AEK Athens 0. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vasilios Lampropoulos (AEK Athens).
Booking
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Ajax).
Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Alef (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alef (AEK Athens).
Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carel Eiting.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Giannis Gianniotas replaces Michalis Bakakis.
Attempt missed. Ezequiel Ponce (AEK Athens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Petros Mantalos with a cross.
Offside, Ajax. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Donny van de Beek is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Uros Cosic.
Offside, AEK Athens. Marios Oikonomou tries a through ball, but Ezequiel Ponce is caught offside.