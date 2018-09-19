Motherwell's Trevor Carson suffered no broken bones, scan confirms

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson had to be replaced with Mark Gillespie

Motherwell's Trevor Carson suffered "no serious injury" in the collision that led to the goalkeeper being stretchered off against Hearts on Saturday.

Carson hurt his ankle as he contested a loose ball with Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu and later posted a social media picture of his damaged foot.

A medical examination provided good news for the 30-year-old.

"Following scans, the goalkeeper was shown to have sustained no bone break," Motherwell said in statement.

"There is no other damage other than initial cuts, bruises and minor soft tissue damage."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson felt a foul should have been awarded to his side following Ikpeazu's's tackle, but Hearts counterpart Craig Levein supported the striker.

Carson, who was replaced with Mark Gillespie after 31 minutes of the 1-0 defeat, remains an injury doubt for Motherwell's weekend trip to Aberdeen.