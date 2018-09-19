Rachel Williams: Birmingham City forward has knee surgery on ACL injury

Rachel Williams
Rachel Williams has also previously played for clubs including Chelsea and Notts County

Birmingham City forward Rachel Williams is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after having surgery on a knee injury suffered in training.

The 30-year-old, who rejoined the Women's Super League club in May 2017, damaged her anterior cruciate ligament.

She is in her second spell with top-flight Birmingham, who host Brighton on Wednesday (19:30 BST).

The Blues will be bidding for a second win from two league games this term after an opening win over Everton.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you