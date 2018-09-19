Rachel Williams: Birmingham City forward has knee surgery on ACL injury

Rachel Williams has also previously played for clubs including Chelsea and Notts County

Birmingham City forward Rachel Williams is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after having surgery on a knee injury suffered in training.

The 30-year-old, who rejoined the Women's Super League club in May 2017, damaged her anterior cruciate ligament.

She is in her second spell with top-flight Birmingham, who host Brighton on Wednesday (19:30 BST).

The Blues will be bidding for a second win from two league games this term after an opening win over Everton.