Rachel Williams: Birmingham City forward has knee surgery on ACL injury
- From the section Women's Football
Birmingham City forward Rachel Williams is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after having surgery on a knee injury suffered in training.
The 30-year-old, who rejoined the Women's Super League club in May 2017, damaged her anterior cruciate ligament.
She is in her second spell with top-flight Birmingham, who host Brighton on Wednesday (19:30 BST).
The Blues will be bidding for a second win from two league games this term after an opening win over Everton.