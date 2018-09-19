FA Cup: Slough Town launch Twitter appeal for back-up goalkeeper

Handy between the sticks and free on Saturday afternoon?

Then you may be just the person Slough Town are looking for.

Rebels' joint-manager Neil Baker has gone to unusual lengths in his last-gasp search for a goalkeeper, advertising on Twitter ahead of their FA Cup second round qualifying tie against Sholing.

Slough keeper Jack Turner picked up an elbow injury in the dying minutes of their 4-2 victory away to Eastbourne on Saturday, and is a concern ahead of this weekend's game.

Turner, who is the only keeper on the National League South club's books, is expected to be fit but Baker is keen to have a back-up option on the bench, taking to social media having exhausted all other avenues.

"We've never had a second keeper, and if we have had a problem, we have normally gone and got somebody in on loan," Baker told BBC Sport.

"However, when it comes to the FA Cup, it's very difficult because keepers have already played in the competition or teams higher up the pyramid don't want to loan a keeper out."

Replies have flooded in following Baker's tweet on Wednesday - some serious, and some not so. This is Twitter, after all.

Baker revealed the club, who reached the second round proper last season before losing to League One Rochdale, are in talks with interested parties, but could a potential contract be on the cards?

"You never know in football," Baker said.

"We have had one or two replies that are quite interesting, so we're having private chats and hopefully we can get something sorted.

"There could be the opportunity for an FA Cup run, so you never know."

This is not the first time a football club has publicly advertised for a player, however. In 2001, the agent of Roy Essandoh responded to a Teletext advert (blast from the past) from Wycombe Wanderers, who were looking for a non-cup-tied striker.

The Northern Irishman went on to score a last-gasp FA Cup quarter-final winner for the Chairboys against Leicester.

So, should Turner not be able to play for Slough on Saturday, could another FA Cup hero be born?