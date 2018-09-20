Irish Premiership: Newry City host Warrenpoint Town in first league derby

Warrenpoint manager Stephen McDonnell watched his side pick up their first points of the season against Cliftonville

Newry City will host Warrenpoint Town in the first top-flight derby between the clubs at the Showgrounds on Friday.

Newry have won two of their opening seven games while Warrenpoint got off the mark with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Cliftonville last Saturday.

"If we play like we did in losing to Crusaders but add a wee bit of quality in the final third we'll be alright," said Newry manager Darren Mullen.

Warrenpoint boss Stephen McDonnell said his side will "set up to win the game".

"We go into every game with the intention of winning - there's no settling for a point or just putting in a good performance. This match is no different," added McDonnell.

Mullen explained that everyone at Newry is "excited" about the game and it is a fixture he is looking forward to.

"The pressure is on us every week to get a result and this is the first derby game between the two clubs in the Premiership.

"We have had a terrific support at home and we've been playing well," he added.