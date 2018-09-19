Joe Allen: Stoke midfielder expects Swansea promotion push

Joe Allen's goal against Swansea was his first of the season. He scored four times for Stoke last term in 41 appearances

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen says he expects his former club Swansea City to challenge for Championship promotion.

Allen's goal, seemingly from an offside position, proved the difference in Stoke's 1-0 win over the Swans.

However, the Wales midfielder believes Swansea are benefitting from returning to a more possession-based style.

"The football reminded me of the 'Swansea Way' and that is one of the big things people have noticed this season with Swansea," he explained.

"Speaking to the fans and the people who watch them a lot, that seemed to be one of the gripes they had, that the style of play had changed a lot. So it is great to see them back playing that style."

Allen believes Swansea, who he played for from 2007 to 2012 before a switch to Liverpool, will challenge for a top-six berth in the Championship this season - along with his current side Stoke - under the watch of new boss Graham Potter.

"I think so (there is improvement at Swansea). There is a big change there and looking from the outside you wondered how strong they would be," said the 28-year-old.

"But the young lads and some of the new lads looked to have settled straight away. They are playing some good stuff… I expect them to be in the mix, along with ourselves."

Allen admits he felt he was offside for his winning goal, but hopes the 57th-minute strike can transform a disappointing start to the season for player and club.

Stoke, under new boss Gary Rowett, are 14th in the Championship, while Allen admits his own form has been below par. The midfielder agreed a new contract with Stoke this summer after speculation linking him with a Premier League switch.

"It was weird in two ways, scoring against my old club, but also my gut instinct told me that I was offside. I was expecting the flag to go up; it was a surprise when it didn't," he said.

"Hopefully the result kicks us off from a bit of a sluggish start in recent weeks. It was really important to get all three points from the Swansea game. We have a bit of catch-up to do, but hopefully this is a start.

"It hasn't been a great start to the season for myself."

On his future, Allen said he is happy to feel wanted at Stoke.

"The main thing for me this summer was the fact Stoke said I wasn't for sale. So while the interest was there, it didn't have the chance to develop. In football you aren't always wanted, so when you are it is a nice feeling," he said.