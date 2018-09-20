Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Cairney, Celtic, Griffiths, Rangers, Gerrard, SFA, Hibs, Hearts, Motherwell, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

England manager Gareth Southgate could snatch Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, who has been capped twice in friendlies, from Scotland. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers insists Leigh Griffiths can have no complaints about Steven Naismith jumping ahead of him in the Scotland queue. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has challenged his Rangers players to make history by winning in Spain and then justify his belief that they can upset the odds and qualify from their tough Europa League group. (Times, subscription required)

Motherwell and St Mirren are keeping tabs on Dutch winger Morad El Haddouti, the 20-year-old starring with NEC Nijmegen's Under-23 side. (Scottish Sun)

Gordon Strachan has denied any knowledge of a sinister plot to stop Rangers winning the title in 2008. (Daily Record)

Martin Boyle is in line to become Hibs' latest Socceroo after face-to-face talks with boss Graham Arnold. (Scottish Sun)

The man in charge of football's international rule-book, IFAB technical director David Elleray, wants urgent talks with the SFA over the string of highly contentious red card decisions which have caused early season chaos in Scotland's top flight. (Daily Record)

Celtic's Kieran Tierney says the Europa League will never be a second-rate tournament after facing Robin van Persie and Nani in an unexpected continental debut in the competition three years ago. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Don Cowie believes Hearts have enough factors going in their favour to be able to mount a genuine challenge for the Scottish Premiership title this season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Inverness Caley Thistle midfielder Riccardo Calder is making the most of downtime away from the pitch by recording his own rap music. (Press and Journal)

Former Scotland and Celtic midfielder Barry Robson insists he is ready to take his first step into management after being linked with the vacant Raith Rovers post. (Herald, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors and Scotland star Stuart Hogg faces ankle surgery and will be sidelined for up to two months. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Edinburgh centre James Johnstone accepts that Mark Bennett's injury setback presents him with an opportunity but takes no pleasure from his luckless team-mate's latest blow. (Scotsman)

Sergio Garcia believes he has no point to prove in next week's Ryder Cup in Paris, insisting he can't just be judged by his performance on the course after controversially securing one of Thomas Bjorn's European wildcards. (Scotsman)