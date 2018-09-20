Miquel Nelom: Hibernian sign Dutch left-back on one-year deal

Miquel Nelom played under former Rangers and Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat at Sparta Rotterdam last season

Dutch left-back Miquel Nelom says Hibernian are "even bigger" than he thought after signing a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after a five-month spell on loan at Sparta Rotterdam from Feyenoord last season.

"I am happy to be here and can't wait to play on the pitch and show what I've got," he said. "I have been here a couple of days and it's been great."

Nelom, who won two caps for the Netherlands in 2013, becomes the ninth arrival at Hibs since early summer.

He joins Mark Milligan, Daryl Horgan, Stevie Mallan and Florian Kamberi, and loanees Adam Bogdan, Jamie Maclaren, Emerson Hyndman and Thomas Agyepong.

Nelom will provide competition for Hibs' long-serving player, Lewis Stevenson, at left-back.