PAOK Salonika v Chelsea

Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick against Cardiff City last weekend but has been rested for Chelsea's Europa League opener

Maurizio Sarri has left Eden Hazard out of Chelsea's travelling 21-man squad for their Europa League group-stage opener at PAOK Salonika.

The Belgian forward, 27, scored a hat-trick against Cardiff at the weekend but has not made the trip to Greece.

However, the likes of Gary Cahill, Cesc Fabregas and Ethan Ampadu should all come into consideration.

Wales midfielder Ampadu, 18, signed a new five-year contract with the Blues on Wednesday.

Fabregas, 31, has not started a game for Chelsea since their Community Shield defeat by Manchester City.

But the Spanish midfielder returned to training last week after struggling with a knee injury.

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek may also feature if he has recovered fully from a problem with his right tibia that kept him out against the Bluebirds.

Chelsea squad: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Marcin Bulka, Toni Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Cesc Fabregas, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Victor Moses, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Davide Zappacosta, Willian, Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Alvaro Morata, Ethan Ampadu.

Chelsea aim to continue flawless start

Sarri's side travel to Greece top of the Premier League after making a flawless start to their domestic campaign.

The Blues have averaged just under three goals a game domestically, winning all five of their fixtures.

Sarri will be keen to continue in that vein, naming a strong squad that includes £57m summer signing Jorginho, as well as young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 17-year-old, who won the Under-17 World Cup with England almost 12 months ago, is looking for his sixth senior appearance for the club.

And he will have plenty of experience around him with Marcos Alonso, Willian, Pedro and Alvaro Morata all set to be involved.

Warm welcome expected for Chelsea

Europa League winners in 2013, Chelsea can expect a warm welcome in their Group L opener in Thessaloniki.

Aside from a temperature of 27C that will greet the Blues, the 29,000-capacity Toumba Stadium has a reputation as having one of the hottest atmospheres in Europe.

It is only six months since PAOK president Ivan Savvidis stormed on to the pitch with a holstered gun in his belt during an encounter between his side and AEK Athens.

The domestic league was suspended as a result, while the president himself was banned.

PAOK eventually finished second before losing to Benfica in the Champions League play-offs.