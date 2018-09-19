Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava

Unai Emery secured the first of his three Europa League triumphs as manager of Sevilla in 2014 after leading them to victory over Benfica on penalties

Unai Emery is targeting a fourth Europa League triumph but the Arsenal manager says doing well in the Premier League is the club's top priority this season.

The Gunners boss won three successive Europa Leagues between 2014 and 2016 in charge of Spanish club Sevilla.

Arsenal launch their Europa League Group E campaign at home to Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava on Thursday.

"The Premier League is the first competition because it's giving us a big responsibility," said Emery.

"Other competitions are very important too.

"Today, we are only thinking about giving our supporters the first performance and a good 90 minutes on the pitch at the Emirates."

Asked how much he would like to win the Europa League for a fourth time, Spaniard Emery, who took charge in May, added: "Yes, sure. Every title for us is very important.

"In my career, the ambition is very important for continuing to improve and continuing to achieve the objectives in my career personally and with the team.

"I want to play for every title going forward."

Will Leno make his debut?

Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno could make his Gunners debut as Emery is expected to make changes ahead of Sunday's home Premier League game with Everton (16:00 BST).

The 26-year-old has yet to play since joining for a reported 22m euros (£19.3m) from Bayer Leverkusen in June.

Bernd Leno played three Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen last season

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 22, is in line for his first start since joining from Sampdoria for £26m in July.

Mohamed Elneny, Danny Welbeck and Stephan Lichtsteiner are pushing for rare outings.

Laurent Koscielny (Achilles), Sead Kolasinac (knee), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle) remain absent.

'I'm not used to being on the bench'

Lichtsteiner is a seven-time Serie A winner with Juventus.

However, the 34-year-old Switzerland defender has played just 55 minutes since moving to the Gunners in June.

"I'm not frustrated but of course I'm not used to being on the bench more than three times in a row," he said.

"It's also a new situation for me and I'm curious how I'll manage it.

"I'm trying to start more and for that I have to work, that's the only thing I can do in this moment to show the coach that I'm ready to play."

Stephan Lichtsteiner played in the 2015 Champions League final for Juventus, who lost to Barcelona

Lichtsteiner has vast Champions League experience with Juve and is keen to help Arsenal, who reached the Europa League semi-finals last season, return to Europe's most prestigious knockout competition.

"I am hungry to get back to the Champions League," added the former Lazio player.

"But it is a long way and we have two chances - the Europa League and the Premier League. We want to try as I am sure we want to play Champions League next year."

Who are Vorskla Poltava?

Arsenal's opponents finished third in Ukraine's top-flight last season - their best finish since 1996-97.

They are eight games into the 2018-19 season and have won four of their past six matches.

Vorskla Poltava are competing in the Europa League group stage for the first time since 2011-12.