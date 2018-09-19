Europa League - Group E
Arsenal20:00Vorskla Poltava
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Vorskla Poltava

Unai Emery
Unai Emery secured the first of his three Europa League triumphs as manager of Sevilla in 2014 after leading them to victory over Benfica on penalties

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Unai Emery is targeting a fourth Europa League triumph but the Arsenal manager says doing well in the Premier League is the club's top priority this season.

The Gunners boss won three successive Europa Leagues between 2014 and 2016 in charge of Spanish club Sevilla.

Arsenal launch their Europa League Group E campaign at home to Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava on Thursday.

"The Premier League is the first competition because it's giving us a big responsibility," said Emery.

"Other competitions are very important too.

"Today, we are only thinking about giving our supporters the first performance and a good 90 minutes on the pitch at the Emirates."

Asked how much he would like to win the Europa League for a fourth time, Spaniard Emery, who took charge in May, added: "Yes, sure. Every title for us is very important.

"In my career, the ambition is very important for continuing to improve and continuing to achieve the objectives in my career personally and with the team.

"I want to play for every title going forward."

Will Leno make his debut?

Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno could make his Gunners debut as Emery is expected to make changes ahead of Sunday's home Premier League game with Everton (16:00 BST).

The 26-year-old has yet to play since joining for a reported 22m euros (£19.3m) from Bayer Leverkusen in June.

Bernd Leno
Bernd Leno played three Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen last season

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 22, is in line for his first start since joining from Sampdoria for £26m in July.

Mohamed Elneny, Danny Welbeck and Stephan Lichtsteiner are pushing for rare outings.

Laurent Koscielny (Achilles), Sead Kolasinac (knee), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle) remain absent.

'I'm not used to being on the bench'

Lichtsteiner is a seven-time Serie A winner with Juventus.

However, the 34-year-old Switzerland defender has played just 55 minutes since moving to the Gunners in June.

"I'm not frustrated but of course I'm not used to being on the bench more than three times in a row," he said.

"It's also a new situation for me and I'm curious how I'll manage it.

"I'm trying to start more and for that I have to work, that's the only thing I can do in this moment to show the coach that I'm ready to play."

Stephan Lichtsteiner
Stephan Lichtsteiner played in the 2015 Champions League final for Juventus, who lost to Barcelona

Lichtsteiner has vast Champions League experience with Juve and is keen to help Arsenal, who reached the Europa League semi-finals last season, return to Europe's most prestigious knockout competition.

"I am hungry to get back to the Champions League," added the former Lazio player.

"But it is a long way and we have two chances - the Europa League and the Premier League. We want to try as I am sure we want to play Champions League next year."

Who are Vorskla Poltava?

Arsenal's opponents finished third in Ukraine's top-flight last season - their best finish since 1996-97.

They are eight games into the 2018-19 season and have won four of their past six matches.

Vorskla Poltava are competing in the Europa League group stage for the first time since 2011-12.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Larnaca00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Zürich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Rosenborg00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bordeaux00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Slavia Prague00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Anderlecht00000000
4Spartak Trnava00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Vorskla Poltava00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1F91 Dudelange00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Real Betis00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers00000000
2Rapid Vienna00000000
3Spartak Moscow00000000
4Villarreal00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Apollon Limassol00000000
2Frankfurt00000000
3Lazio00000000
4Marseille00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas00000000
2KRC Genk00000000
3Malmö FF00000000
4Sarpsborg 0800000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Akhisarspor00000000
2FK Krasnodar00000000
3Sevilla00000000
4Standard Liege00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev00000000
2FC Astana00000000
3FK Jablonec00000000
4Rennes00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov00000000
2Chelsea00000000
3MOL Vidi00000000
4PAOK Salonika00000000
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you