Villarreal v Rangers: Steven Gerrard says his 'underdogs' can qualify from group

Europa League Group G: Villarreal v Rangers Venue: El Madrigal, Villarreal Date: Thursday 20 September Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW, DAB and online

Rangers can reach the Europa League knockout stage despite being underdogs in Group G, boss Steven Gerrard says.

They make their debut in the competition's group stage away to Spanish side Villarreal on Thursday.

Russia's Spartak Moscow and Rapid Vienna of Austria are the group's other teams.

"We are the underdogs in the group, but in the dressing room, we have a quiet confidence and belief we can make it out the group," Gerrard said.

"We are not here to make the numbers up."

Rangers are ending an eight-year absence from European group-stage football.

And they are one of four teams to have progressed to this point of the competition having started their campaign in the first qualifying round.

"This game highlights how far the team have come," Gerrard said. "I don't think many gave us a chance of reaching this stage.

"The players have earned the opportunity to play against a very good team."

Villarreal, who finished fifth in last season's La Liga, have reached the Europa League semi-finals on three occasions and have progressed to the knockout stage in each of the past five seasons.

Gerrard realises the strength of Thursday's opposition but insists Rangers must play to their strengths.

"We want to play football as much as possible, but it's not always about it looking great on the eye. It's about winning," he said.