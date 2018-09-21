Irish Premiership: New Coleraine boss McAree relishing clash with Linfield

New Coleraine boss Rodney McAree watched last week's 0-0 draw with Ards from the stand

New Coleraine manager Rodney McAree is relishing the prospect of facing leaders Linfield in Saturday's Irish Premiership game at Ballycastle Road.

McAree will take charge of the Bannsiders for the first time after watching last week's 0-0 draw at Ards.

"These are the games that ultimately I wanted to get involved in because that's where you want to be challenging yourself," said McAree.

"We'll cause Linfield every bit as many problems as they will cause us."

"I would go to watch the big games as often as I could and as manager of Dungannon Swifts I was always keen to get involved in them," added McAree, who was unveiled as Oran Kearney's successor as Coleraine boss on 14 September.

The two clubs are the only remaining unbeaten sides in the league and Linfield manager David Healy, whose team have only conceded one goal, expects a tough test.

"Over the season Coleraine are going to be there or thereabouts, along with a few other teams. I expect a terrific atmosphere and a good game," said Healy.

Heavyweight clash at Mourneview

Meanwhile at Mourneview Park second-placed Glenavon host champions Crusaders in another mouth-watering fixture.

"We want to try and turn our home into a little bit of a fortress. We haven't been able to do that over the past year and this will be a tough game but we'll try to do what we always do - try and win," said Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter said his side "always have difficult games at Glenavon".

"We've probably come out on the right side of them in the last while but they're a super team with quality players. We always look forward to the challenge of playing the top teams," added Baxter.

Cliftonville will hope to bounce back from the disappointment of last week's last-gasp 2-1 defeat by Warrenpoint Town in their encounter with Ballymena United at Solitude.

The Reds are seventh on eight points, having won just one of their last six top-flight outings, while Ballymena lie fifth with 10 points but have not played since hammering Warrenpoint 6-1 on 1 September.

Dungannon Swifts again have Terry Fitzpatrick in temporary charge as they entertain Ards, who are unbeaten in their last three league fixtures and in five games in all competitions.

Glentoran play Institute at the Oval in the day's other game with the Glens having won three and drawn two of their league games since losing at home to Cliftonville on the opening day of the season.