Kenny Miller: Dundee striker fails in Rangers red card appeal

Media playback is not supported on this device Miller sees red on Ibrox return

Dundee striker Kenny Miller will serve a one-match ban after he failed to overturn his red card against Rangers.

Former Rangers player Miller was sent off for serious foul play after 79 minutes for a tackle on Borna Barisic.

The Dens Park side lost 4-0 at Ibrox on Saturday, leaving them without a point after five Premiership matches.

Veteran forward Miller will now miss Dundee's next attempt to get their first points of the season against Hibernian on Saturday.

How does the process work?

If clubs decide to appeal against a decision, they must prove that an obvious error has been made.

The player or any other personnel cannot attend the hearings, which will be a video conference between a tribunal of trained, independent judicial panel members.

As of this season, the Scottish FA's compliance officer plays no part in the proceedings.