Blackpool: Marc Bola ban lifted but Donervon Daniels red card upheld

Marc Bola received a red card for violent conduct in stoppage time against Plymouth

Blackpool's Marc Bola has won an appeal against a three-match suspension following his red card in the League One game at Plymouth on Saturday.

An FA Regulatory Commission ruled a case of wrongful dismissal for 20-year-old Bola, but rejected an appeal by team-mate Donervon Daniels, 24, and his three-match ban remains.

The pair received red cards in stoppage time for violent conduct.

Boss Terry McPhillips described the incident as "mayhem" and "carnage".