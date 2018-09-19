Blackpool: Marc Bola ban lifted but Donervon Daniels red card upheld
Blackpool's Marc Bola has won an appeal against a three-match suspension following his red card in the League One game at Plymouth on Saturday.
An FA Regulatory Commission ruled a case of wrongful dismissal for 20-year-old Bola, but rejected an appeal by team-mate Donervon Daniels, 24, and his three-match ban remains.
The pair received red cards in stoppage time for violent conduct.
Boss Terry McPhillips described the incident as "mayhem" and "carnage".