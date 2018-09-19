County Antrim Shield: Ballymena v H&W Welders tie called off

David Jeffrey's Ballymena have not played since beating Warrenpoint Town on 1 September

The County Antrim Shield first round tie between Ballymena United and H&W Welders at Dixon Park has been called off for health and safety reasons.

The fixture had been scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening but has fallen victim of the high winds.

The match was being played at a neutral venue because of ongoing work on the pitch at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

No new date has yet been fixed for the game but the winners will host Ballyclare Comrades in a quarter-final.

Ballymena have not been in action since defeating Warrenpoint Town 6-1 at Milltown in the Irish Premiership on 1 September but are away to Cliftonville in the league this Saturday.

The Sky Blues will also face Championship side Welders in the last 16 of the League Cup at the Showgrounds on 9 October.

Crusaders, Cliftonville, Linfield, Glentoran, Ards, Larne and Ballyclare all progressed to the last eight of the County Antrim Shield on Tuesday night.