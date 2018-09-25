West Ham United v Macclesfield Town

Hernandez scored in West Ham's second round win over AFC Wimbledon

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini will make changes for the visit of Macclesfield in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

Javier Hernandez could return after flu and Lucas Perez, Carlos Sanchez, Aaron Cresswell and Adrian may start, but Marko Arnautovic will not be risked.

Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere and Winston Reid are out.

Macclesfield will be without defender Michael Rose following his sending-off against Morecambe at the weekend.

West Ham and Macclesfield have met twice, with the Hammers winning both matches - 3-0 in the FA Cup in January 2002 and 4-1 in the League Cup in August 2008.

West Ham

West Ham have progressed from 10 of their past 11 League Cup ties against fourth tier opposition - they lost the other in August 2011 at Upton Park, losing 2-1 to Aldershot Town.

West Ham have never featured in the League Cup fourth round in three consecutive seasons before and would do so should they eliminate Macclesfield.

Hammers striker Javier Hernandez has scored six goals in his past seven starts in the League Cup.

