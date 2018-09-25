Arsenal v Brentford

Emile Smith Rowe came on as a substitute in Arsenal's 4-2 victory over Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League

Arsenal's 18-year-old attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is in line to make his full debut in the Carabao Cup third-round tie with Brentford.

Defenders Laurent Koscielny, Carl Jenkinson and Sead Kolasinac are all absent through injury.

Brentford defender Moses Odubajo could make his first appearance since re-signing for the club following a serious knee injury.

Full-back Rico Henry is still regaining fitness following his knee injury.

'We will not fear Arsenal'

Brentford manager Dean Smith says his side "will not fear" Arsenal when they travel to London to take on the two-time champions on Wednesday.

"I would rather have had Macclesfield at home but unfortunately we've got to travel to the Emirates which I'm sure all our supporters will be looking forward to," said Smith.

"We want to progress as far as we can in the tournament - if you can draw the lowest team at home in the draw then it gives you the best chance of doing that, so no disrespect to Macclesfield.

"It's not often the players get the chance to test themselves against one of the top teams in the country. We will certainly give them a lot of respect but we won't fear them."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Arsenal have not faced Brentford since May 1947, winning 1-0 at Griffin Park in a top-flight encounter.

Arsenal

Arsenal have only been eliminated at this stage of the League Cup once in the previous 15 seasons, losing 2-1 to Southampton at the Emirates in the third round in 2014-15.

Arsenal haven't lost a home League Cup match against a side from outside the top flight since a 2-1 defeat at Highbury against Walsall in November 1983 and are unbeaten in 30 matches since then (W27 D3).

Brentford