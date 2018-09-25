Arsenal v Brentford
-
- From the section League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Arsenal's 18-year-old attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is in line to make his full debut in the Carabao Cup third-round tie with Brentford.
Defenders Laurent Koscielny, Carl Jenkinson and Sead Kolasinac are all absent through injury.
Brentford defender Moses Odubajo could make his first appearance since re-signing for the club following a serious knee injury.
Full-back Rico Henry is still regaining fitness following his knee injury.
'We will not fear Arsenal'
Brentford manager Dean Smith says his side "will not fear" Arsenal when they travel to London to take on the two-time champions on Wednesday.
"I would rather have had Macclesfield at home but unfortunately we've got to travel to the Emirates which I'm sure all our supporters will be looking forward to," said Smith.
"We want to progress as far as we can in the tournament - if you can draw the lowest team at home in the draw then it gives you the best chance of doing that, so no disrespect to Macclesfield.
"It's not often the players get the chance to test themselves against one of the top teams in the country. We will certainly give them a lot of respect but we won't fear them."
Match facts
Head-to-head
- Arsenal have not faced Brentford since May 1947, winning 1-0 at Griffin Park in a top-flight encounter.
Arsenal
- Arsenal have only been eliminated at this stage of the League Cup once in the previous 15 seasons, losing 2-1 to Southampton at the Emirates in the third round in 2014-15.
- Arsenal haven't lost a home League Cup match against a side from outside the top flight since a 2-1 defeat at Highbury against Walsall in November 1983 and are unbeaten in 30 matches since then (W27 D3).
Brentford
- Brentford are one of only five English teams Arsenal have faced at least 10 times and lost more games against than they've won (P12 W3 D4 L5), along with Liverpool, Manchester United, Notts County and Walsall.
- Brentford have eliminated top-flight opposition just twice in 21 attempts in the League Cup, although both were in the third round - in 1982-83 against Swansea City and 2010-11 against Everton.
- Bees boss Dean Smith has faced Premier League opposition five times in his managerial career - he's lost all five matches, conceding at least three goals in every game.