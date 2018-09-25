Nottingham Forest v Stoke City
Panagiotis Tachtsidis and Claudio Yacob could make their Nottingham Forest debuts against Stoke in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.
The midfielders could come into the starting line-up, with Liam Bridcutt also in contention.
Stoke forward Mame Biram Diouf is a doubt with a hamstring strain while Erik Pieters could also be rested.
Bojan Krkic, Peter Crouch, Darren Fletcher and Saido Berahino are in contention for recalls.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Nottingham Forest haven't faced Stoke since New Year's Day 2005 in the Championship - Forest won 1-0 with a goal from Eugen Bopp.
- Stoke haven't scored in 13 of their last 15 away matches at Nottingham Forest (W1 D7 L7) in all competitions, failing in each of their last five visits.
- All of the previous four meetings between Aitor Karanka and Gary Rowett have ended as draws, all in the Championship between February 2015 and March 2018.
Nottingham Forest
- Since they were relegated from the Premier League in 1998-99, Nottingham Forest have reached the fourth round of the League Cup only once - in 2004-05.
Stoke
- Stoke have lost just one of their last eight away League Cup games (W5 D2), though that was their most recent away game, a 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in September 2017.
- Stoke striker Saido Berahino ended a run of 48 matches in all competitions without a goal when he scored in the second round against Huddersfield - Berahino has scored six goals in his last eight League Cup appearances.