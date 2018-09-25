Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Spurs won 2-1 on Saturday against Brighton, ending a three-game losing run

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he "does not understand the obsession" around team selection in English football.

Last week, he accused the media of "disrespect" when asked about leaving Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld out against Inter Milan.

Pochettino is expected to make more changes when his side play Watford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

"I think we rotate, trying to find the best solution to try to win," he said.

"But the obsession here in England is to try to disrespect the players who play in one or another competition, and for me it's so difficult to understand.

"It's like we disrespect the competition or we don't take it seriously.

"I think when Tottenham are going to play tomorrow, we are trying to win.

"When you sign players and you have 24 players in your squad, you need to respect all the players.

"If not, if they're going to have the possibility to play and show their quality, why do you pay their salary, why do you provide the food every day at the training ground?"

Pochettino said former players in their role as pundits were to blame as well as the media.

"I think it's crazy and the problem sometimes is not from the media, but sometimes some people who play football and were professionals," the Argentine added.

"Their opinion is similar and it's difficult to understand, because I was a professional player and now a manager, and you need to understand that to deal with 24 or 25 players is not easy."

Team news

Deeney scored when Watford beat Spurs in the Premier League earlier this month

Spurs are still without goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm for the tie, which is being played at MK Dons' Stadium MK because Wembley is unavailable and Tottenham's new stadium is not complete.

Lloris has returned to training after a thigh injury but is not ready to return while Vorm is out with a knee problem.

Pochettino said he would not use the fact Spurs have to play their game in Milton Keynes as a potential excuse.

"If we lose it's because we deserve to lose and our performance is no good or because I made a mistake," he said.

Watford captain Troy Deeney, who said he was playing with broken bones in his foot on Saturday, is not available for the Hornets but manager Javi Gracia said he expects the striker to return at the weekend.

Gerard Deulofeu, Sebastian Prodl, Stefano Okaka and Miguel Britos are also ruled out.

Head-to-head

Spurs have won nine of their last 10 home matches against Watford - their only defeat came in the League Cup in October 1994, a 3-2 loss.

Watford have lost all three of their League Cup ties against Spurs, losing 1-0 in the second round in 1975-76, 8-6 on aggregate in the second round in 1994-95 and 2-1 in the quarter-finals in 2008-09.

Tottenham

Tottenham have progressed from five of their past six League Cup third-round ties, with their only defeat in this run coming against rivals Arsenal in 2015-16.

Watford