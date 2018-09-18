James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs new four-year contract

James Tavernier scored his 25th Rangers goal against Dundee on Saturday

Rangers captain James Tavernier has signed a new contract until 2022 with the Scottish Premiership club.

The 26-year-old English right-back joined the Ibrox outfit from Wigan Athletic in 2015.

Tavernier has made 154 appearances for Rangers, his penalty kick in Saturday's 4-0 win over Dundee being his 25th goal for the Glasgow outfit.

He took over as captain temporarily last season while Lee Wallace was injured then suspended by the club.

And he was appointed skipper on a permanent basis by Steven Gerrard after impressing Rangers' new manager on the club's pre-season training camp in Spain.

More to follow.