James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs new four-year contract

Rangers right-back James Tavernier celebrates his goal against Dundee
James Tavernier scored his 25th Rangers goal against Dundee on Saturday

Rangers captain James Tavernier has signed a new contract until 2022 with the Scottish Premiership club.

The 26-year-old English right-back joined the Ibrox outfit from Wigan Athletic in 2015.

Tavernier has made 154 appearances for Rangers, his penalty kick in Saturday's 4-0 win over Dundee being his 25th goal for the Glasgow outfit.

He took over as captain temporarily last season while Lee Wallace was injured then suspended by the club.

And he was appointed skipper on a permanent basis by Steven Gerrard after impressing Rangers' new manager on the club's pre-season training camp in Spain.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you