Champions League - Group D
Galatasaray1Lokomotiv Moscow0

Galatasaray v Lokomotiv Moscow

Line-ups

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 14Linnes
  • 15Donk
  • 4Aziz
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 17B NdiayeBooked at 42mins
  • 25Reges
  • 10Belhanda
  • 20Akbaba
  • 9Derdiyok
  • 7Mendes Rodrigues

Substitutes

  • 2Ferreira Filho
  • 3Pereira Roque
  • 8Inan
  • 11Gümüs
  • 13Cipe
  • 21Onyekuru
  • 43Kabak

Lokomotiv Moscow

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 20Ignatjev
  • 5Höwedes
  • 33Kvirkvelia
  • 14CorlukaBooked at 23mins
  • 3Idowu
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 7Krychowiak
  • 27Denisov
  • 4Manuel Fernandes
  • 8Farfán

Substitutes

  • 6Barinov
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 23Tarasov
  • 24Macedo Lopes
  • 28Rotenberg
  • 77Kochenkov
  • 84Lysov
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamLokomotiv Moscow
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Guilherme.

Attempt saved. Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando.

Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Ryan Donk (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Galatasaray. Rodrigues tries a through ball, but Yuto Nagatomo is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Emre Akbaba (Galatasaray) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Emre Akbaba (Galatasaray) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.

Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigues (Galatasaray).

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Fernando Muslera.

Attempt saved. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Foul by Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Emre Akbaba (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Galatasaray 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Galatasaray 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0.

Booking

Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray).

Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Ryan Donk.

Foul by Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray).

Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ryan Donk (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Serdar Aziz.

Attempt blocked. Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Martin Linnes.

Attempt blocked. Solomon Kvirkvelia (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Igor Denisov.

Attempt missed. Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Martin Linnes.

Foul by Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray).

Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray).

Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray).

Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund10100001
3Club Brugge10100001
4Monaco100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11002113
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11001013
2FC Porto10100001
3Schalke10100001
4Lokomotiv Moscow100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Ajax00000000
3Benfica00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon00000000
2Man City00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Roma00000000
4Viktoria Plzen00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3Valencia00000000
4Young Boys00000000
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you