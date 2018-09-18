Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Guilherme.
Galatasaray v Lokomotiv Moscow
Line-ups
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 14Linnes
- 15Donk
- 4Aziz
- 55Nagatomo
- 17B NdiayeBooked at 42mins
- 25Reges
- 10Belhanda
- 20Akbaba
- 9Derdiyok
- 7Mendes Rodrigues
Substitutes
- 2Ferreira Filho
- 3Pereira Roque
- 8Inan
- 11Gümüs
- 13Cipe
- 21Onyekuru
- 43Kabak
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 20Ignatjev
- 5Höwedes
- 33Kvirkvelia
- 14CorlukaBooked at 23mins
- 3Idowu
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 7Krychowiak
- 27Denisov
- 4Manuel Fernandes
- 8Farfán
Substitutes
- 6Barinov
- 11An Miranchuk
- 23Tarasov
- 24Macedo Lopes
- 28Rotenberg
- 77Kochenkov
- 84Lysov
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt saved. Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando.
Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Ryan Donk (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Galatasaray. Rodrigues tries a through ball, but Yuto Nagatomo is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Emre Akbaba (Galatasaray) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Emre Akbaba (Galatasaray) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.
Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigues (Galatasaray).
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Fernando Muslera.
Attempt saved. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Foul by Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Emre Akbaba (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Galatasaray 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Galatasaray 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0.
Booking
Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray).
Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Ryan Donk.
Foul by Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray).
Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Donk (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Serdar Aziz.
Attempt blocked. Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Martin Linnes.
Attempt blocked. Solomon Kvirkvelia (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Igor Denisov.
Attempt missed. Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Martin Linnes.
Foul by Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray).
Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray).
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray).
Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.