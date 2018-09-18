Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card.
FC Schalke 04 v FC Porto
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 26Sané
- 29Naldo
- 5Nastasic
- 18Caligiuri
- 8Serdar
- 10Bentaleb
- 2McKennie
- 28Schöpf
- 7UthBooked at 53mins
- 36EmboloBooked at 27mins
Substitutes
- 3Mendyl
- 9Di Santo
- 11Konoplyanka
- 13Rudy
- 19Burgstaller
- 25Harit
- 35Nübel
FC Porto
- 1Casillas
- 2Pereira
- 28de Almeida Monteiro
- 3Militão
- 13Telles
- 22Danilo
- 11Marega
- 25da Silva Monteiro
- 16Herrera
- 8Brahimi
- 9Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 5Awaziem
- 7Santos Fortes
- 10Torres
- 17JM Corona
- 20López
- 26de Souza Alves
- 27Relvas de Oliveira
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Eder Militão (FC Porto).
Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Marega (FC Porto).
Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt saved. Felipe (FC Porto) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Otávio with a cross.
Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04).
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Schalke 04 0, FC Porto 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Porto 0.
Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Herrera.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Alex Telles.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Felipe.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Suat Serdar tries a through ball, but Mark Uth is caught offside.
Foul by Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto).
Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto).
Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Telles (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt saved. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alessandro Schöpf.
Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Schöpf.
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Salif Sané.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Felipe.
Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matija Nastasic.
Attempt blocked. Naldo (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a cross.
Foul by Héctor Herrera (FC Porto).
Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Naldo (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Otávio.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Naldo tries a through ball, but Mark Uth is caught offside.