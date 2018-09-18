Champions League - Group D
Schalke0FC Porto0

FC Schalke 04 v FC Porto

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 26Sané
  • 29Naldo
  • 5Nastasic
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 8Serdar
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 2McKennie
  • 28Schöpf
  • 7UthBooked at 53mins
  • 36EmboloBooked at 27mins

Substitutes

  • 3Mendyl
  • 9Di Santo
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 13Rudy
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 25Harit
  • 35Nübel

FC Porto

  • 1Casillas
  • 2Pereira
  • 28de Almeida Monteiro
  • 3Militão
  • 13Telles
  • 22Danilo
  • 11Marega
  • 25da Silva Monteiro
  • 16Herrera
  • 8Brahimi
  • 9Aboubakar

Substitutes

  • 5Awaziem
  • 7Santos Fortes
  • 10Torres
  • 17JM Corona
  • 20López
  • 26de Souza Alves
  • 27Relvas de Oliveira
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

Booking

Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card.

Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04).

Foul by Eder Militão (FC Porto).

Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moussa Marega (FC Porto).

Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt saved. Felipe (FC Porto) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Otávio with a cross.

Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04).

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Schalke 04 0, FC Porto 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Porto 0.

Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Herrera.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Alex Telles.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Felipe.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Suat Serdar tries a through ball, but Mark Uth is caught offside.

Foul by Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto).

Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).

Foul by Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto).

Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alex Telles (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt saved. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alessandro Schöpf.

Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Schöpf.

Attempt blocked. Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Salif Sané.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Felipe.

Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matija Nastasic.

Attempt blocked. Naldo (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a cross.

Foul by Héctor Herrera (FC Porto).

Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Naldo (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Otávio.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Naldo tries a through ball, but Mark Uth is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund10100001
3Club Brugge10100001
4Monaco100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11002113
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11001013
2FC Porto10100001
3Schalke10100001
4Lokomotiv Moscow100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Ajax00000000
3Benfica00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon00000000
2Man City00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Roma00000000
4Viktoria Plzen00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3Valencia00000000
4Young Boys00000000
View full Champions League tables

