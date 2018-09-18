Champions League - Group C
Red Star Belgrade0Napoli0

Red Star Belgrade v Napoli

Line-ups

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 30Stojkovic
  • 90Savic
  • 5Degenek
  • 23Rodic
  • 3Jovicic
  • 7KrsticicBooked at 37mins
  • 31Ben Nabouhane
  • 20Causic
  • 17Marin
  • 99Boakye

Substitutes

  • 1Popovic
  • 9Pavkov
  • 11Ebecilio
  • 15Babic
  • 21Simic
  • 29Jovancic
  • 77Gobeljic

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Callejón
  • 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 17mins
  • 8Ruiz
  • 20Zielinski
  • 24Insigne
  • 99Milik

Substitutes

  • 11Ounas
  • 13Luperto
  • 14Mertens
  • 17Hamsik
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 27Karnezis
  • 30Rog
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamRed Star BelgradeAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home3
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross.

Attempt saved. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a headed pass.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Goran Causic.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Milos Degenek.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Vujadin Savic.

Second Half

Second Half begins Crvena Zvezda 0, Napoli 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Crvena Zvezda 0, Napoli 0.

Attempt saved. El Fardou Ben (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marko Marin.

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Mário Rui.

Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda).

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Arkadiusz Milik.

Booking

Nenad Krsticic (Crvena Zvezda) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

El Fardou Ben (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Richmond Boakye tries a through ball, but El Fardou Ben is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by José Callejón.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by José Callejón.

Booking

Allan (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Callejón.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Vujadin Savic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by El Fardou Ben.

Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Vujadin Savic tries a through ball, but El Fardou Ben is caught offside.

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda).

Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Branko Jovicic (Crvena Zvezda).

Attempt missed. Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Goran Causic.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund10100001
3Club Brugge10100001
4Monaco100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11002113
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11001013
2FC Porto10100001
3Schalke10100001
4Lokomotiv Moscow100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Ajax00000000
3Benfica00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon00000000
2Man City00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Roma00000000
4Viktoria Plzen00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3Valencia00000000
4Young Boys00000000
View full Champions League tables

