Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Red Star Belgrade v Napoli
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Red Star Belgrade
- 82Borjan
- 30Stojkovic
- 90Savic
- 5Degenek
- 23Rodic
- 3Jovicic
- 7KrsticicBooked at 37mins
- 31Ben Nabouhane
- 20Causic
- 17Marin
- 99Boakye
Substitutes
- 1Popovic
- 9Pavkov
- 11Ebecilio
- 15Babic
- 21Simic
- 29Jovancic
- 77Gobeljic
Napoli
- 25Ospina
- 23Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Callejón
- 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 17mins
- 8Ruiz
- 20Zielinski
- 24Insigne
- 99Milik
Substitutes
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 14Mertens
- 17Hamsik
- 19Maksimovic
- 27Karnezis
- 30Rog
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross.
Attempt saved. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a headed pass.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Goran Causic.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Milos Degenek.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Vujadin Savic.
Second Half
Second Half begins Crvena Zvezda 0, Napoli 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Crvena Zvezda 0, Napoli 0.
Attempt saved. El Fardou Ben (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marko Marin.
Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda).
Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Arkadiusz Milik.
Booking
Nenad Krsticic (Crvena Zvezda) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
El Fardou Ben (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Richmond Boakye tries a through ball, but El Fardou Ben is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by José Callejón.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by José Callejón.
Booking
Allan (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Callejón.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Vujadin Savic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by El Fardou Ben.
Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Vujadin Savic tries a through ball, but El Fardou Ben is caught offside.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda).
Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Branko Jovicic (Crvena Zvezda).
Attempt missed. Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Goran Causic.