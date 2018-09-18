Substitution, Club Brugge. Dion Cools replaces Thibault Vlietinck.
Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Club Brugge
- 1Letica
- 5Poulain
- 15Mitrovic
- 24Denswil
- 26Rits
- 19VlietinckSubstituted forCoolsat 56'minutes
- 25Vormer
- 20Vanaken
- 47Danjuma
- 9Vossen
- 7Moraes Ferreira da Silva
Substitutes
- 6S Amrabat
- 16Schrijvers
- 21Cools
- 22Horvath
- 42Dennis
- 44Mechele
- 80Openda
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 4Diallo
- 29Schmelzer
- 33WeiglBooked at 19mins
- 28Witsel
- 27Wolf
- 10Götze
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 22Pulisic
- 23Kagawa
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge).
Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Offside, Club Brugge. Ruud Vormer tries a through ball, but Wesley is caught offside.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wesley (Club Brugge).
Second Half
Second Half begins Club Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Club Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Attempt missed. Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Akanji with a cross.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Reus following a set piece situation.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge).
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mats Rits (Club Brugge).
Offside, Club Brugge. Stefano Denswil tries a through ball, but Wesley is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Benoit Poulain.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Matej Mitrovic.
Attempt saved. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt missed. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Benoit Poulain.
Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze tries a through ball, but Marius Wolf is caught offside.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Marco Reus.
Attempt blocked. Jelle Vossen (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.
Booking
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Matej Mitrovic.
Offside, Club Brugge. Jelle Vossen tries a through ball, but Ruud Vormer is caught offside.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Thibault Vlietinck.
Attempt missed. Jelle Vossen (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thibault Vlietinck with a cross.