Champions League - Group A
Club Brugge0B Dortmund0

Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Club Brugge

  • 1Letica
  • 5Poulain
  • 15Mitrovic
  • 24Denswil
  • 26Rits
  • 19VlietinckSubstituted forCoolsat 56'minutes
  • 25Vormer
  • 20Vanaken
  • 47Danjuma
  • 9Vossen
  • 7Moraes Ferreira da Silva

Substitutes

  • 6S Amrabat
  • 16Schrijvers
  • 21Cools
  • 22Horvath
  • 42Dennis
  • 44Mechele
  • 80Openda

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 16Akanji
  • 4Diallo
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 33WeiglBooked at 19mins
  • 28Witsel
  • 27Wolf
  • 10Götze
  • 7Sancho
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Hakimi
  • 19Dahoud
  • 20Philipp
  • 22Pulisic
  • 23Kagawa
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BruggeAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Club Brugge. Dion Cools replaces Thibault Vlietinck.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.

Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge).

Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

Offside, Club Brugge. Ruud Vormer tries a through ball, but Wesley is caught offside.

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wesley (Club Brugge).

Second Half

Second Half begins Club Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Club Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Attempt missed. Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Akanji with a cross.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Reus following a set piece situation.

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge).

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mats Rits (Club Brugge).

Offside, Club Brugge. Stefano Denswil tries a through ball, but Wesley is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Benoit Poulain.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Matej Mitrovic.

Attempt saved. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.

Attempt missed. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Benoit Poulain.

Attempt saved. Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze tries a through ball, but Marius Wolf is caught offside.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Marco Reus.

Attempt blocked. Jelle Vossen (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.

Booking

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Matej Mitrovic.

Offside, Club Brugge. Jelle Vossen tries a through ball, but Ruud Vormer is caught offside.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Thibault Vlietinck.

Attempt missed. Jelle Vossen (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thibault Vlietinck with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund10100001
3Club Brugge10100001
4Monaco100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11002113
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11001013
2FC Porto10100001
3Schalke10100001
4Lokomotiv Moscow100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Ajax00000000
3Benfica00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon00000000
2Man City00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Roma00000000
4Viktoria Plzen00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3Valencia00000000
4Young Boys00000000
View full Champions League tables

