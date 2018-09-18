BBC Sport - Watch: Crues start Shield defence with win over Knockbreda

Watch: Crues start Shield defence with win over Knockbreda

  • From the section Irish

County Antrim Shield holders Crusaders set up a quarter-final tie against north Belfast rivals Cliftonville after beating Knockbreda 2-1 at Seaview.

Gary Thompson opened the scoring for the Crues, but Brendan Bennett's well-taken strike brought the Championship side level at half-time.

Rodney Brown scored the winner seven minutes into the second half as he headed home Ross Clarke's corner.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Crues start Shield defence with win over Knockbreda

  • From the section Irish
Video

Explained: Pochettino's Champions League cow analogy

Video

Watch: Wolves' dressing room makeover

Video

Why Mbappe is the real deal - Pat Nevin analysis

Video

Bears defence dominates Seahawks in first win

Video

Benfica thrash Ponte de Frielas 28-0

Video

You can dress like this when you're bossing the NFL

Video

'Spurs just want to survive in the top four' - The Squad

Video

Unsung Hero: Meet the women breaking down barriers in their community

Video

Brighton draw at Saints feels like win - Hughton

Video

Southampton must learn to manage games - Hughes

Video

Watch: Zlatan scores 500th goal with incredible spinning volley

Video

Jags' Cole makes 'velcroed' one-handed catch

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you