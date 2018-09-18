BBC Sport - Watch: Crues start Shield defence with win over Knockbreda
County Antrim Shield holders Crusaders set up a quarter-final tie against north Belfast rivals Cliftonville after beating Knockbreda 2-1 at Seaview.
Gary Thompson opened the scoring for the Crues, but Brendan Bennett's well-taken strike brought the Championship side level at half-time.
Rodney Brown scored the winner seven minutes into the second half as he headed home Ross Clarke's corner.