Watch: Linfield one point away from women's title

Linfield Ladies edge closer to a third straight NIFL Women's Premiership title after thumping Portadown Ladies 9-0.

Megan Bell and Kirsty McGuinness both helped themselves to a double while Rebecca Bassett, Louise McFrederick, Casey Howe, Kirsty Cameron and Gemma Donaldson were also on target.

Linfield Ladies travel to Sion Swifts on Wednesday night knowing a point will secure another title success.

