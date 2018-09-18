Champions League - Group A
Monaco1Atl Madrid2

Monaco v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 16Benaglio
  • 19SidibeBooked at 52mins
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 39Henrichs
  • 20Chadli
  • 6N'Doram
  • 4Aholou
  • 29Grandsir
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9FalcaoBooked at 11mins

Substitutes

  • 11Traoré
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 22Mboula
  • 24Raggi
  • 34Sylla
  • 36Diop
  • 40Badiashile

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Torres Belén
  • 24GiménezBooked at 48mins
  • 2Godín
  • 21Hernández
  • 10Correa
  • 14Hernández
  • 8Saúl
  • 6Koke
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 5Partey
  • 11Lemar
  • 18Gelson Martins
  • 32Garcés
  • 35Montero
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.

Booking

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke with a cross.

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youri Tielemans following a set piece situation.

Booking

José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco).

Second Half

Second Half begins Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Goal!

Goal! Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jean Eudes Aholou.

Offside, Monaco. Benjamin Henrichs tries a through ball, but Samuel Grandsir is caught offside.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Radamel Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 1. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Hand ball by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Juanfran with a cross.

Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Koke (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Delay in match Jean Eudes Aholou (Monaco) because of an injury.

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (Monaco).

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

Attempt saved. Jean Eudes Aholou (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Samuel Grandsir.

Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (Monaco).

Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund10100001
3Club Brugge10100001
4Monaco100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11002113
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11001013
2FC Porto10100001
3Schalke10100001
4Lokomotiv Moscow100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Ajax00000000
3Benfica00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon00000000
2Man City00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Roma00000000
4Viktoria Plzen00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3Valencia00000000
4Young Boys00000000
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you