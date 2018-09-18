Monaco v Atlético Madrid

Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 16Benaglio
- 19SidibeBooked at 52mins
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 39Henrichs
- 20Chadli
- 6N'Doram
- 4Aholou
- 29Grandsir
- 8Tielemans
- 9FalcaoBooked at 11mins
Substitutes
- 11Traoré
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 22Mboula
- 24Raggi
- 34Sylla
- 36Diop
- 40Badiashile
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres Belén
- 24GiménezBooked at 48mins
- 2Godín
- 21Hernández
- 10Correa
- 14Hernández
- 8Saúl
- 6Koke
- 19Diego Costa
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 3Filipe Luís
- 5Partey
- 11Lemar
- 18Gelson Martins
- 32Garcés
- 35Montero
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.
Booking
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke with a cross.
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youri Tielemans following a set piece situation.
Booking
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco).
Second Half
Second Half begins Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jean Eudes Aholou.
Offside, Monaco. Benjamin Henrichs tries a through ball, but Samuel Grandsir is caught offside.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Radamel Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 1. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Hand ball by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Juanfran with a cross.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Koke (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Delay in match Jean Eudes Aholou (Monaco) because of an injury.
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (Monaco).
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Jean Eudes Aholou (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Samuel Grandsir.
Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (Monaco).
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).