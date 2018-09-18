Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Barcelona v PSV Eindhoven
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 7Coutinho
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 11Dembélé
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 12Rafinha
- 13Cillessen
- 15Lenglet
- 19El Haddadi
- 22Vidal
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 5Schwaab
- 4Viergever
- 6Angelino
- 18Rosario
- 8Hendrix
- 11Lozano
- 7Pereiro
- 17Bergwijn
- 9de Jong
Substitutes
- 2Isimat-Mirin
- 3Behich
- 13Room
- 14Malen
- 20Sainsbury
- 23Ramselaar
- 25Gutiérrez
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Coutinho (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pablo Rosario.
Attempt missed. Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.