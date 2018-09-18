Champions League - Group B
Barcelona0PSV Eindhoven0

Barcelona v PSV Eindhoven

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 7Coutinho
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 11Dembélé

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
  • 12Rafinha
  • 13Cillessen
  • 15Lenglet
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 22Vidal

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 22Dumfries
  • 5Schwaab
  • 4Viergever
  • 6Angelino
  • 18Rosario
  • 8Hendrix
  • 11Lozano
  • 7Pereiro
  • 17Bergwijn
  • 9de Jong

Substitutes

  • 2Isimat-Mirin
  • 3Behich
  • 13Room
  • 14Malen
  • 20Sainsbury
  • 23Ramselaar
  • 25Gutiérrez
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Attempt missed. Coutinho (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pablo Rosario.

Attempt missed. Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 18th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2B Dortmund00000000
3Club Brugge00000000
4Monaco00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona10100001
2Inter Milan10100001
3PSV Eindhoven10100001
4Tottenham10100001

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2Liverpool00000000
3Napoli00000000
4PSG00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto00000000
2Schalke00000000
3Galatasaray00000000
4Lokomotiv Moscow00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Ajax00000000
3Benfica00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon00000000
2Man City00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Roma00000000
4Viktoria Plzen00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3Valencia00000000
4Young Boys00000000
