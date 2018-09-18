Hearts signing Sean Clare eyes title bid, saying 'anyone can win it'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Can Hearts win the title? Why not?'

New signing Sean Clare says winning the league is a realistic ambition for Hearts this season.

The Tynecastle club are unbeaten after winning their first five Scottish Premiership games and are five points clear at the top of the table.

Hearts finished sixth last term under Craig Levein and have not been champions of Scotland since 1959-60.

"Why not? On the pitch, it's only 11 against 11. Anyone can win it," Clare said when asked about a title bid.

Midfielder Clare said upon signing that he had turned down approaches from clubs in England's top flight before leaving Sheffield Wednesday for Hearts.

Elaborating on that, he said he wanted to avoid getting his "head turned by a big-name club" and then finding out he was not playing regularly.

"There was options for me in the Championship and the Premier League, but I came here is because a player of my age really needs tough games and managers that want to play them," Clare said.

"Hearts are a massive club in their own right. The fans are brilliant and the coaches really want to work with me, so why not?

"I did my homework on all the clubs that were interested in me and this club rose to the top."

Clare, 21, spent time on loan at Bury, Accrington Stanley and Gillingham before making five appearances for Wednesday in the Championship at the end of last term.

He has recently has surgery on his foot but says he is ready should he be asked to make his debut this Saturday at home to Livingston.

"It's up to the gaffer if he wants to ease me in or thinks I'm fit and ready to go," he added. "I feel that I am fun to watch. When I get going, it's quite exciting to watch."