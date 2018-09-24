BBC Sport - Ricardo Quaresma, Lionel Messi, Benjamin Pavard & Denis Cheryshev up for Fifa Puskas award

The four World Cup goals on Fifa's 'Puskas' list

Watch the four World Cup goals from Ricardo Quaresma, Lionel Messi, Benjamin Pavard and Denis Cheryshev which are nominated for the Puskas award at the Best Fifa Football Awards 2018.

You can watch the Best Fifa Football Awards on Monday, 24 September from 22:45 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

