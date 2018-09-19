Scottish Gossip: SFA, George Peat, Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell, St Mirren, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former SFA president George Peat is still keeping mum on the identity of the rival chairman who demanded no help for Rangers, but says: "I would have thought people would have guessed by now anyway." (Daily Record)

Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson breathed a sigh of relief after being told he has not suffered a fracture to his ankle. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers has told his players to demand more of themselves in a bid to cure Celtic's problems in front of goal. (Herald)

St Mirren chiefs are furious over BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton's blistering live TV attack on defender Adam Eckersley and goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield, and are considering legal action. (Scottish Sun)

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill claims Rangers forward Kyle Lafferty is "content, focused and hungry" after overcoming his struggles. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Hearts new boy Sean Clare admits he is happy to be likened to Spurs and England ace Dele Alli because of the similarities in their attacking style of play. (Daily Record)

Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs, who was once accused of 'bias' towards Celtic, will take charge of Rangers' Europa League clash against Villarreal tomorrow. (Herald, print edition)

Rosenborg striker Nicklas Bendtner looks certain to miss out on their clash at Celtic tomorrow after picking up a thigh injury. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Florian Kamberi believes he and his fellow Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren are ready to re-ignite their free-scoring partnership. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen Ladies are in line to be relegated for a second successive season after having three recent wins reversed for fielding an unregistered player. (Daily Record, print edition)

Umar Sadiq has played down talk of cutting short his Rangers loan deal in January. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

On-loan Aberdeen defender Max Lowe has called on his side to match the intensity of their opponents. (Press and Journal)

Clyde boss Danny Lennon has distanced himself from a move to take the vacant manager's role at his old club Raith Rovers. (Herald, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow and Scotland are awaiting news on the ankle injury which forced star full-back Stuart Hogg to return home early from his club's two-week trip to South Africa for Guinness Pro14 games against the Cheetahs and Southern Kings. (Scotsman)

Heartbroken Adam Hastings is set to lead the Glasgow attack against Southern Kings - despite the death of his beloved gran. (Scottish Sun, print edition)